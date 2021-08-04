New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.66.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

