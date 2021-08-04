New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $143,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,849 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

