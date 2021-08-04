New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $2.03 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $317,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,283. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.