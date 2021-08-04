New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.04 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

