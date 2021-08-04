New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,800 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 133.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 46,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $234,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 363.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.01. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.