New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 300 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.14.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $346.02 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 281.32 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

