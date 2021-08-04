New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 700 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RH were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $660.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $667.99. RH has a 1 year low of $288.19 and a 1 year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

