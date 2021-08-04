New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.36. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

