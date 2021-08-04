New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

