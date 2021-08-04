New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $72.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in New Relic by 76.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in New Relic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in New Relic by 38.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

