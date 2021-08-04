New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.32, but opened at $71.02. New Relic shares last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 4,441 shares traded.

The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,192 shares of company stock worth $2,524,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.