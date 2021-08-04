New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of New Senior Investment Group worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $768.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

