NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 85.50 ($1.12). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 81.20 ($1.06), with a volume of 770,743 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The company has a market cap of £250.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.