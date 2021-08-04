News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 376,589 shares.The stock last traded at $23.58 and had previously closed at $23.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -256.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1,680.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of News by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of News by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,022,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.