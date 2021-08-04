News (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 376,589 shares.The stock last traded at $23.58 and had previously closed at $23.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -256.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24.
News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
