Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 57,255 shares.The stock last traded at $8.75 and had previously closed at $8.67.

NEXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $4,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

