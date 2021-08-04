NexImmune, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th

NexImmune’s (NASDAQ:NEXI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. NexImmune had issued 6,471,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $110,007,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NexImmune stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $241.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $5,790,000. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

