NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.58. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.40 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

