Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $146.66. 292,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,561. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.92. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.