NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 4.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 71,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NEE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,762. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.