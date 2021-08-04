NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,679 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.6% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 108,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,762. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

