NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) vs. Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Head-To-Head Comparison

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -314.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Alaska Power & Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.67 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -98.54 Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alaska Power & Telephone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextEra Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Alaska Power & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95% Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Alaska Power & Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 7 0 2.55 Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.78%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

