NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.73. 316,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 791,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

About NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.