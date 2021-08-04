NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.70. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 25,370 shares.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

