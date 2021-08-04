NFTb (NFTB) Price Down 20% Over Last Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $749,806.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,299,848 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars.

