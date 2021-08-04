NGM Biopharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,658 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,812% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 508,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

