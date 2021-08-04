NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.97 Million

Brokerages expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post $450.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $452.10 million. NICE reported sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $88,664,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NICE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $275.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. NICE has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.