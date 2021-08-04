Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Bought by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Financial comprises about 3.0% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Magnolia Group LLC owned approximately 17.28% of Nicholas Financial worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $25,218.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,336 shares in the company, valued at $924,790.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 92,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

