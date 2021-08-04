Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,315,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 968,333 shares during the period.

NLSN stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

