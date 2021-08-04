Niftyx Protocol Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $580,201.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.25 or 0.00842469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043258 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.