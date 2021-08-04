NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $150,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $171.76. 296,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,491. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

