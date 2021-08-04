NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.05

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.05 and last traded at $171.77, with a volume of 23217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.23.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

