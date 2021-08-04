Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

NKLA stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nikola by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

