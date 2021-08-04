Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded up 5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.72. 163,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,001,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nikola by 333.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nikola by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $260,013,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $28,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

