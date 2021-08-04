Nimiq Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.96 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and $1.15 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,872.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.55 or 0.06815615 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.01377641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00360264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.30 or 0.00602665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00352912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.00299448 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,769,431,835 coins and its circulating supply is 8,107,931,835 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.