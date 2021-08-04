NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 2,709,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,339. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Get NiSource alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.