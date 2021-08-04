Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. Approximately 517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 794,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

NIU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 974,939 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,161,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,365,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

