NIX (NIX) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $966,705.52 and $45,573.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.12 or 0.06852187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.49 or 0.01378137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00130004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00352620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

