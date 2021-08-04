Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 106,035 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 78.27% and a negative net margin of 35.53%.

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

