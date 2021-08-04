Node Runners Tops 24-Hour Volume of $118,528.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.41 or 0.00154823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Node Runners has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $118,528.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.90 or 0.00846897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00094941 BTC.

Node Runners Coin Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,577 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

