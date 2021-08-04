noob.finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $188.00 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, noob.finance has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One noob.finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00004192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $36,451.81 and approximately $188.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get noob.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00100536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,858.45 or 1.00284472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.81 or 0.00844903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for noob.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for noob.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.