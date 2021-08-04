Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 306 ($4.00). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 116,766 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.14. The stock has a market cap of £232.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

