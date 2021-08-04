Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.50 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of ETR:CBK traded up €0.03 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching €5.44 ($6.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.05. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

