Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.03

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 59719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

