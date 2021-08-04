Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:JWN opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

