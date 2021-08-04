Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,627. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

