Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF)

Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.