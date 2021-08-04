Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 720,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

