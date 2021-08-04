Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NFBK stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133 over the last ninety days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

