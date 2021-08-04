Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells $28,080.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith R. Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,730.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $27,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 1,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

