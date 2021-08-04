Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $217.00 and last traded at $208.00. Approximately 72,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,599,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.57.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,827 shares of company stock worth $16,558,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $121,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth about $42,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

